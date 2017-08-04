8/4: Countdown to Kindergarten

Eau Claire (Children's Museum Of Eau Claire) -- It's already August, so that means the school year is almost here, and we have an event for you to consider for your kindergartner.

Is your child entering Kindergarten this year? Then it's time to celebrate starting school. Visit the Children's Museum of Eau Claire to hop on a real school bus, get moving at recess, practice a "morning meeting", sign up for library card, go through a lunch line and more, all FREE for new kindergartners and their families. Homeschoolers are invited, too! No registration necessary!

Watch Friday's Daybreak Interview for all the details!