Dunkin' Donuts is considering a name change

Dunkin Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts, is thinking about dropping the donuts.
Not to worry, the sugary treats will still be in stores, but not in the store's name.
The company is testing out a few locations just called "Dunkin."
The goal--to get customers to think of the restaurant as a destination for coffee.
A final decision on the name change won't come until 2018.
