EC American Legion baseball team drops 7-3 game at Great Lakes Regional

Toledo, Ohio (WQOW) -- Midland (MI) scored four times in the seventh inning and went on to defeat Eau Claire, 7-3, in a winner's bracket game Thursday night at the Great Lakes Regional.



Trailing 3-0, Eau Claire got on the board in the sixth when Mitch Froehlich doubled in Zac Stange Froehlich later scored on a Paul Petit fielder's choice. In the seventh, Adrian Bethel led off with a double, and later scored after a bunt and a fielder's choice.



Midland broke the game open in the bottom half of the seventh, scoring four times on three hits, along with two walks and a hit batsman.



Friday, Eau Claire will face Rockport (IN) in an elimination game, set to begin at 3:00 P.M., central time. If Eau Claire wins, the team will advance to play at 6:00 P.M., Saturday, versus the winner of the game between Midland (MI) and Edwardsville (IL).