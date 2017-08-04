WQOW, Auto King and General Beer Northwest contest

Contest: Package includes two tickets to the Miller Lite Lounge at Lambeau Field for the 7:30 p.m. September 28 - Packers vs. Bears game, including a tailgate package (Compliments of General Beer Northwest).

Contestants will register from August 14, 2017 through September 10, 2017 at the following stores: Festival Foods, Gordy's Market, B & G Liquor and Woodmans. Four finalists, one from each store, will be drawn. The finalists will then gather at Auto King between September 13 and September 20 to draw the grand prize winner.

Official Contest Rules