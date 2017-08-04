Wisconsin potato industry faces new restrictions - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin potato industry faces new restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin potato producers are facing new restrictions aimed at preventing crop disease.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Gov. Scott Walker signed two new measures involving potato growers Wednesday.

One measure requires potato growers to use certified seeds if planting on five or more acres of land. The state's seed certification program through the University of Wisconsin-Madison ensures that seeds are free of damaging levels of viruses or diseases.

Program director Alex Crockford said many commercial growers already use certified seeds because many potato processors require them.

The other law said farmers now have 24 hours to treat plants with light blight or 72 hours to destroy them after receiving notice from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Farmers previously had 10 days to address the issue.

