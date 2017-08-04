Hunter finds bones in an Ohio field that are 900 years old

Jefferson Township, OH (WJW/CNN) - A bizarre find has one community in Ohio buzzing, after someone stumbled on bones that are 900 years old.

Human bones were found behind the Mohawk Dam. The find was so shocking at first it scared people, like John Krownapple living nearby. "A lot of people was because they didn't know how old it was,” he said.

Consider the mystery solved. The Coshocton County Sheriff and experts from Miami, Florida studied these bones since they were first discovered in June. They just announced the bones are 900 years old.

"You almost have to have a background in archeology to even distinguish it but again a femur's a femur. When it's that long it's, it's not animal,” Brian Hogg said, who is visiting town.

The news has some driving in to town get a closer look. "Obviously, this is a vast region of emptiness but it's very cool to see something in Ohio pop up like that,” Hogg said.

Tests called, carbon dating, give new clues about this person's life.

Local historians speculate they belong to the Hopewell or Delaware tribes of Native Americans.

"I'm actually from Seminole country down in Florida, and every now and again, we come up with something but not at all out here,” Hogg said.

As exciting as this find may be, it's no where near the oldest Ohio discovery. Experts at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History said some Ohio archaeological sites are 13,000 years old.

"I'm going to bring the group down here, and we'll pan around a little bit here and there,” Hogg said.

While some believe others are not so sure the math adds up. Krownapple said, “It's hard to believe it's that old and nobody has found it, 'cause a guy back here deer hunts every year in that same spot in the same spot they found it. So ya know, there's something wrong somewhere on that."

One thing is for sure as long as curiosity is king. “It's going to be hard to find out who it is being that old,” Krownapple said.

Officials at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History are suggesting the remains be given to the nearest tribe for burial.