Beaver Creek's Wise Nature Center goes solar

Fall Creek (WQOW) - The sun is shining new energy at an area nature center.

On Friday, News 18 spoke with Erik Keisler, the executive director for Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek, who said the Wise Nature Center, built in the 1980s, is currently 100 percent solar powered.

Keisler said in July, crews installed 140 solar panels to the rooftop of the building, a $110,000 project that was paid for by a donor from Eau Claire. He said the project has been in the making for three years, and it's exciting to see Beaver Creek be not only sustainable in their programs but also their operations.

Staff at Beaver Creek Reserve are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.