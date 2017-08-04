HAPPENING: Eau Claire fire crews put out van fire on London Road

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews are putting out smoke to a vehicle fire on London Road in Eau Claire.

News 18 has a reporter on scene, who said there is heavy smoke coming from the back end of a van, which is parked near the parking lot of Bargain City.

Our reporter said the northbound lanes of London Road are blocked off to traffic at this hour. However, southbound lanes on London Road are open. Eau Claire police and Eau Claire fire are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information on-air and online.