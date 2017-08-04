UPDATE: Eau Claire murder suspect found not competent in 4th hearing

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Shane Helmbrecht, an Eau Claire man accused of killing his neighbor in July 2016, was in the court room Monday for his fourth competency hearing. The court ruled Helmbrecht is not competent for trial and that he remain at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison.

Helmbrecht is being charged with first degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing his neighbor, Jen Ward, in July 2016. Shortly after he told police he was hearing voices in his head. He also admitted to smoking meth the day before the incident.

Helmbrecht was ruled not competent in May, but another hearing was scheduled after a new, confidential report was submitted to the courts in July 2017. During the hearing, the judge said he did not have the confidence to say that Helmbrecht was competent for trial from the recent reports. District Attorney Gary King and the Defense came to an agreement to continue Helmbrecht's commitment.

The court will continue to receive updates on Helmbrecht's competency while he stays at Mendota Health Institute.

Posted: August 4, 2017

