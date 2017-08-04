Eau Claire man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash, coupons, beer, UTV from Fox Run Tavern

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is accused of stealing a safe, beer and a John Deere UTV from an area tavern.

Christopher Coons, 30, from Eau Claire, is charged with burglary and theft stemming from the late night heist.

According to court records, police were called to the Fox Run Tavern on July 15 after an employee noticed items missing. Surveillance video shows a person inside the bar between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The owner told police a safe, with approximately $15,000 worth of cash and coupons, was among the items taken.

A few days later, a confidential informant told police they saw Coons at an Eau Claire home with many items that appeared to be from Fox Run, including money bags with the bar's name on them.

The informant also told police Coons had asked him or her to participate in a burglary of the same bar.

When contacted, Coons told police he was familiar with Fox Run and had previously played kickball there.

He is due back in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.