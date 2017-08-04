Eau Claire man flees from police, dives head-first down embankment

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A simple traffic stop turned into a police chase and drug charges against an Eau Claire man.

On Friday, Joshua Reetz was charged in Eau Claire County. According to the criminal complaint, he was pulled over for running a red light on Main Street in Eau Claire. Police said he stropped abruptly and ran from the truck.

When an officer located him near Dewey Street, they said he dove head-first down a steep embankment toward the river. While searching for Reetz, police found bags containing meth, marijuana and psycho-tropic mushrooms.

Police formed a perimeter and found Reetz under the Dewey Street bridge.

He was taken to the hospital, where he told staff he had recently shot up meth. When police asked why he ran, he told them, “I saw the blueberries and cherries and just took off”.

Reetz returns to court on Tuesday. He was also charged with drug possession in a separate case on Monday; the hearing in that case is September 13.