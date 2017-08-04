Eau Claire woman faces drug charges after found unconscious in Walgreens drive-thru

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman, who was found passed out at a drug-store drive-thru, faces three felony charges.

Jennifer Benusa was charged in Eau Claire County on Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Altoona police were called after Benusa was found unconscious in the Walgreens drive-thru with her 6-year-old child in the car.

Police said she failed a field sobriety test at the scene. A search of her car turned up marijuana, methamphetamine, 11 oxycodone pills and a number of rolled up bills.

When asked how much money was in the purse, Benusa told police, “I didn't know I sold that much".

Benusa faces three felony drug charges, as well as an OWI charge. A hearing is scheduled for September 14. If convicted of all charges, she faces more than 10 years in prison.