Trial set in January for former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules

A trial date has been set for former reality television star Chris Soules.

A jury trial will begin January 18, 2018. It's expected to last four to five days.

A pretrial conference is set for November 16, 2017, with a final pretrial conference on January 4, 2018.

The 35-year-old former "Bachelor" star and Arlington resident is accused of crashing into the back of a tractor during an accident in April, and then allegedly leaving the scene. Police say 68-year-old Kenny Mosher of Aurora died after being hit in a crash along Slater Avenue that night.