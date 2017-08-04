Eau Claire property owner seeks new property for historic home

Eau Claire (WQOW) - John Mogensen owns several properties on the 500 block of Menomonie Street. In a letter to Eau Claire's Landmarks Committee, Mogensen said his plan is to remove all of the existing buildings and build new ones.



However, one house is considered an historic home.



According to the National Register of Historic Places, it was owned by one of Eau Claire's earliest settlers, and the county's first treasurer, Adin Randall.



Mogensen is looking to donate the house to any organization that's willing to move it. He told News 18 he would like to see the building moved by June of 2019 at the latest. He would not comment on what he plans to build in its place.