Milwaukee officers deliver giant teddy bear via ice cream truck - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Milwaukee officers deliver giant teddy bear via ice cream truck to shooting victim

Posted:
Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Dept. Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Dept.
Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Dept. Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Dept.
Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Dept. Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Dept.
Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Dept. Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Dept.

Milwaukee (WISN) -- An 8-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet received a very special surprise on Friday: a giant teddy bear.

To make it even better, the giant bear was delivered via an ice cream truck.

Destiny Jackson was hit by gunfire while outside a home near North 47th and West Center streets around 10 p.m. Monday. Her mother told News 18's Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 NEWS, the girl was hit in the arm and it took 22 stitches to close the wound.

No one is yet in custody in connection with the case, police told WISN 12 NEWS on Friday afternoon.

Jackson was one of three people injured in separate shootings throughout the city Monday night into Tuesday morning. Two people were killed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.