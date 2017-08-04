Subject of nationwide manhunt UW graduate

Madison (WKOW) -- A Northwestern professor who is the subject of a nationwide manhunt after the discovery of a body in his Chicago apartment received a PHD from UW-Madison in 2003.

Wyndham Lathem received his post doctorate degree in microbiology.

Lathem is also listed on several scientific patents assigned to the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.



Authorities say Lathem is a suspect in the fatal stabbing of 26 year old cosmetologist Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau . Investigators say they are also looking for Oxford University employee Andrew Warren. Officials say Warren was reported missing by his family in England just prior to the homicide.



A Lake Geneva Police official says Lathem and Warren made a $1,000 donation to Lake Geneva's library in Cornell-Duranleau's name around the time of the July 27 killing.



Northwestern officials say Lathem has been placed on leave and banned from campus.