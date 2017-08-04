EC American Legion eliminated at Great Lakes Regional - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC American Legion eliminated at Great Lakes Regional

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Toledo, Ohio (WQOW) -- Eau Claire battles to the end, but comes up just short in a 9-8 loss to Rockport (IN).  It's Eau Claire's second loss in two days, so the team is eliminated at the double-elimination tourney.

Mitch Froehlich and Lukas Gobrecht each have two RBI for Eau Claire, which had a 15-14 advantage in the hit column.  Froehlich and Jeffrey Pippenger each have three hits, with Zac Stange and Gobrecht each contributing a pair of hits. 

Eau Claire ends its season with a 29-7 record. 

