NWL Friday: Express 1, Huskies 0

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Gerry Salisbury tosses a shutout, while Kyle Marinconz homers as the Express completes a home-and-home sweep of Duluth.
Salisbury is in command from the start, as he scatters four hits while striking out five. Marinconz provides the only offense Eau Claire with his fifth-inning shot onto the fan deck in right field.
With the win, the Express remains in a first place tie atop the Northwoods League North Division second half standings.
