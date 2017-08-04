NWL Friday: Express 1, Huskies 0 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

NWL Friday: Express 1, Huskies 0

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Gerry Salisbury tosses a shutout, while Kyle Marinconz homers as the Express completes a home-and-home sweep of Duluth.

Salisbury is in command from the start, as he scatters four hits while striking out five.  Marinconz provides the only offense Eau Claire with his fifth-inning shot onto the fan deck in right field.

With the win, the Express remains in a first place tie atop the Northwoods League North Division second half standings. 

