WSP: Traffic slowed on I-94 near Menomonie due to accident

By Claire Sarafin, Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Dunn County (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol wants drivers to be aware of slow-moving traffic on Interstate 94 between Elk Mound and Menomonie after a rollover crash Saturday afternoon. 

Officials were called to the scene on I-94 at County Road 'B' just before 4:30 p.m. Ricky Krenzelok shared pictures of crash with News 18 after he drove past it nearly an hour later. 

The State Patrol told News 18 they weren't sure how many people were involved in the incident, but didn't believe any injuries had been reported. They said the scene should be cleared by 7:30 p.m., but want drivers to be on the lookout for traffic backups. 

**This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.**

