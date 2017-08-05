Annual Dragon Boat races raise awareness for hospice care in Eau Claire

If you've never been to Hong Kong, you had the chance to experience a little of what the region has to offer Saturday in Eau Claire.

The Mayo Clinic Health System's annual Half Moon Dragon Boat Races and Festival took place Saturday afternoon at Half Moon Lake.

Fifty-two teams raced Hong Kong style dragon boats to raise money, and awareness, for the clinic's hospice service. Hundreds of people came out to participate in, or to watch, the event. The fundraiser also included, music, games, and food.

"I think the coolest thing about putting all this together is just bringing the community together, and raising the the awareness of hospice," Joni Gilles, the Employee Wellness Coordinator for the Mayo Health Clinic, told News 18. "You know a lot of times we shy away from death, and we shy away from the end of life. Everybody should be able to die with dignity, and die remembering and celebrating their life."

Organizers said that the third annual Dragon Boat Festival was the best one yet, and they look forward to making next year's event even better.