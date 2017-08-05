NWL Saturday: Express 9, Border Cats 2

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express offense came to life and struck early and often, as Eau Claire tops Thunder Bay, 9-2.

Pitcher Ryan Zimmerman set the tone, striking out 5 of the first 7 batters he faced, finishing with 9 K's and only yielding 3 hits in 6 inning of shutout ball. A pair of sac flies started the scoring in the bottom of the 1st, before the Express started to pull away - Josh Norlin delivered an RBI single in the 2nd, while Daytona Bryden and Trevor Schwecke notched a pair of basehits in the midst of a 3-run 3rd innings. Kyle Marinconz added an exclamation point to the win with a solo shot in the 6th, one his 3 hits on the night. The win means the Express stay in first place, pending the results of Duluth-Willmar.

Eau Claire returns to Carson Park Sunday evening, hosting the Border Cats once again. First pitch is at 5 p.m.