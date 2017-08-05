Kids can read off their fines at Eau Claire library

The L.E. Phillips Library in Eau Claire had a 'read off your fines' day on Saturday, a program that allows kids to reduce their overdue book fines by reading.

Every 15 minutes that they read during the two hour time period, takes a dollar off their fine. The program is held on six different days towards the end of each summer. It insures that kids always have access to books, especially in the weeks leading up to school.



Parents also get a break from having to literally pay for their kids mistakes.

“The parents love it. I just had a couple of parents in on Thursday, and their kids were able to completely take care of their fines,” Shelly Collins- Fuerbringer, the library's Youth Services Coordinator, told News 18.

There is still time for your family to take advantage of the program this summer. It runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. until August 10 and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. until August 12.