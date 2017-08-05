Young heroes of Oak Creek Temple shooting react on five year anniversary

Lake Geneva (WKOW) -- It's been five years since a devastating shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek.



Six people were killed and others were hurt, including a police officer, when a white supremacist walked into the temple and started shooting. Two young heroes were honored with awards for their bravery during the chaotic nightmare.



"We first told them, there's a guy outside firing shots," Brother Amanat Singh said about how he and his little sister, Abhay, stayed calm and sounded the alarm on the temple shooter.



"I always wish I could have gone into other rooms, and I wish I could have warned those people too," Amanat said about the deep regret she harbors.

Her brother feels a similar way.



"I always think, you know, I got a second chance at life; these people didn't,"he said.



The two say the unimaginable crime has taught them a hard lesson: to forgive the man who opened fire on their friends and family.



"I did forgive him, I think he wasn't in the right state of mind when he did it," Amanat said. Abhay agrees.



"I can't stay mad at him forever, of course I am mad at him that he came into a holy place," he explained.

The two say the silver lining to the heinous crime is that more people now understand their faith is a peaceful and welcoming religion.

Both Singh siblings have big dreams of pursuing medical degrees. They say the tragedy has made them grateful for every opportunity. Amanat would like to help the greater public through research in dermatology, while Abhay would like to start a non-profit clinic.