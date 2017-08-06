WI artwork wanted to fill new Bucks arena

Milwaukee (AP) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for work from Wisconsin artists to showcase in their new arena.



According to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bucks plan to install more than 800 pieces of art around the 30-acre campus before it opens next year.

Bucks President Peter Feigin says the team plans to spend millions of dollars on artwork that will include murals, paintings, photography and sculptures. Feigin says he hopes to see art highlight the team's history and celebrate Milwaukee's industrial past.



The team is working with Sports & The Arts to acquire the art. The firm creates art installations in sports and entertainment venues and recently curated art for the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, as well as areas around Lambeau Field.



Submissions will be accepted through August 23 and artists will be notified in November. Artists who would like to be considered for the arena collection should submit a short biography and sample images of work to bucksart@sportart.net. Selected artists will be commissioned for specific works.