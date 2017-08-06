Adam LaRock prepares for new start, signs with Express

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- There's a familiar face to the Eau Claire area on the Express roster.

Eau Claire North grad Adam LaRock signed with the team yesterday afternoon and has already played two games, notching 2 RBI on a pair of bases loaded walks in Sunday night's 5-3 win over the Border Cats. That includes the go-ahead run in the 8th. LaRock played over the summer with the Utica Blue Sox, part of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in New York, and batted .247 with 24 hits, 21 runs, and 14 RBI. He says he's happy he got the experience.

"New York was great, being out there with all of the guys and being able to meet new people through playing baseball," LaRock explains, "It's one of the things I love about playing baseball, you get to meet new people and all of these other amazing players from all over the country. New York was great, I loved the atmosphere there, I loved the scenery, and the baseball there was even better, just being able to play there, so it was fun."

It won't be long before LaRock is on the road again - he's transferring from the University of Iowa to Division II Madison College this fall, something he says was a personal decision.

"I loved Iowa, it was a great place for me and I had a lot of fun there with a lot of the guys, but it just wasn't a good fit for me," LaRock says, "I'm excited to be back in Wisconsin, playing baseball down there in Madison and be able to get my new life on track and see where it can take me from there."

LaRock will continue playing with the Express through the remainder of the season to prepare for next year.