Jim Leonhard pleased with defense's growth in first week

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badgers defense is looking to stay sharp after last season's dominance with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard at the helm.

Wisconsin returns 7 starters to the defensive unit, but a lot of new Badgers will be asked to step up during the season. With one week of practice in the books, Leonhard knows he'll have to lean on the team's experience, but he's already excited about what he sees.

"I'm pleased with the effort of the guys. I think some guys are making plays, the experience of our guys are starting to show and that's fun," Leonhard says, "Some young guys are showing that they are going to belong in the picture this year and get on the field so there are a lot of positives, a lot of things to clean up before week-1, but I'm pleased to where we are at this point of camp."

Wisconsin was ranked as the 7th best total defense in NCAA Division 1 last season.