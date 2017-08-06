NWL Sunday: Express 5, Border Cats 3

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After falling behind in the 3rd inning, the Express rallied, topping Thunder Bay 5-3, and maintaining their lead in the North Division standings.

Eau Claire started the scoring in the bottom of the 2nd - EC native Adam LaRock first drew a bases loaded walk, and then Josh Norlin plated a run on a groundout double play. The Border Cats responded in the top of the 3rd, Dayne Sommer belting a 3-run homerun to left that vaulted Thunder Bay into the lead. The Express tied it in the bottom of the 4th on another groundout, then took the lead with a 2-run 8th inning. Zach Ashford capped the scoring with an RBI single, driving in Daytona Bryden for the third time in the game. The win is Eau Claire's 20th in the second half of the season.

The Express return to Carson Park Monday night, starting a series with Bismarck. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.