Bloomer Fair continues to thrive with the help of the community

Large fairs, such as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, tend to draw big crowds, but how do small-town fairs survive? What does it take to keep these modest events going, and why are they so important to small communities?

Sunday was the last day for the Bloomer Fair and dozens of families came out to enjoy food, rides, and music, despite the wet weather. The event continues to to draw crowds because many residents consider it a tradition they don't want to miss.

“The Bloomer Fair has always been a tradition in our family, to bring the kids to the parade first, and then we come up here. It's just a great time,” fair goer Julie Bohl told News 18.

Each year the fair staff works to add a variety of attractions in order to keep the event profitable. Events like a derby and a tractor pull are where the majority of their revenue comes from, organizers told News 18. One of the most important factors to keeping the fair viable now, and in the future, is the support of the community.

“The amazing support from local businesses, and local clubs, and organizations that help sponsor things, or bands, or help sponsor our grandstand area, and stuff like that to help offset some of our cost,” fair director Justin Kunsman told News 18.

Organizers said they received a good crowd through out the weekend, and look forward to starting the year long process for next year's fair on Monday.