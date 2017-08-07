Adopt-A-Pet: Tabby

Meet our Pet of the Day: Tabby!

Tabby is about 10 to 12 years old. She came to the shelter as a stray which is unusual for a cat that age. She is already spayed and ready to go to a good home. Now you may be thinking "10 to 12, well that an old cat", but she's really healthy, she's past her mischief days. She just wants to be at a home to love and lounge around for several years.

If you're interested in Tabby, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

