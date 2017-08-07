8/7: Pure Water Days 2017

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Pure Water Days are almost here, and a few new things are coming to this year's event.

The 41st Annual Pure Water Days are happening Saturday, August 12 in downtown Chippewa Falls (N. Bridge Street). The event kicks off with a parade of over 65 floats.

The event also features giant inflatable, kids games, prizes, a balloon artist, competitions, live music from The Northern Howlers and Ditchrunners, food, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors, and much more!

Pure Water Days RiverFest begins at 2 p.m. at Hiriam S. Allen Park and admission is FREE!