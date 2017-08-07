Barron Co. authorities investigate 'suspicious' death north of Chetek

Barron County (WQOW) - Police are investigating a death that happened in Barron County over the weekend.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call on Sunday at 8 a.m. regarding a Chetek man, who passed out behind the wheel of a car on 25th Street at 9 3/4 Avenue north of Chetek.

According to a press release, authorities found Mark E. Johnson, 56, of Chetek, dead in the vehicle, and he appeared to have been placed on the floor on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Detectives said they questioned two people in reference to the suspicious death. Police said the situation is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities said the death is being ruled suspicious. They are currently awaiting autopsy results.