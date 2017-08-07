Prescott Police Chief passes away after long battle with cancer

Prescott Police Chief Gary Martin Krutke passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5 after a long battle with cancer. Courtesy: Prescott Police Department

Prescott (WQOW) - Several communities are mourning the loss of a well-known police chief in Pierce County.

In a post on the Prescott Police Department's Facebook page, Police Chief Gary Martin Krutke passed away on Saturday after a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer.

The post stated Krutke served the department for nearly 18 years, starting as a patrol officer and becoming chief of police on January 13, 2014.

On Monday, News 18 spoke with Officer Robert Funk, the officer in charge for the Prescott Police Department, who said Krutke's law enforcement career involved serving other jurisdictions in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He served in the military and deployed to Iraq where he earned the Purple Heart.

Funk said Krutke was well known by several law enforcement agencies across the Midwest and will be missed by many. He said memorial service plans are pending and will be announced at a later time.