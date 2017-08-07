Man accused of killing three MN men in fatal crash suspected of "huffing"

Dunn County (WQOW) - Three weeks after a fatal crash on I-94 took three lives, charges are filed against the man accused of causing it.

Serghei Kundilovski, of California, faces eight felonies, three counts each of first degree reckless homicide, operating a vehicle while revoked causing death of another and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

As News 18 previously reported, the crash happened mid-July near Knapp.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kundilovski was driving a black car at a high rate of speed the wrong way down I-94. His car crashed head on with a gray vehicle carrying three Minnesota men; all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, police on scene found two "ultra duster" canned containers. A blood test showed Kundilovski had ethanol and difluoroethane in his system.

Authorities told News 18 on Monday, Kundilovski remains hospitalized but is under guard by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.