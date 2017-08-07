Reported use of 'naughty stick' ends in child abuse charges for Chippewa Falls woman

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman is charged with child abuse after reportedly spanking her son with a paddle she calls "the naughty stick".

According to court records, Lisa Schuetz's 11-year-old son told police he ran away because he was scared to go home. He said when he's in trouble his mom hits him with a wooden paddle. He said she also forced him to bite down on a bar of soap for being disrespectful and that he considered shaving his head because his mother pulled his hair so much.

According to the criminal complaint, police photographed extensive bruising that covered the majority of the boy's buttocks. A doctor's report documented the large bruises and stated they occurred at multiple times.

If convicted, Schuetz faces up to six years in prison. An initial appearance is scheduled for October 3.