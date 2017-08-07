Wisconsin business owner announces run for governor

Wisconsin (WQOW) - A fourth Democratic candidate has announced their run for governor.

Michele Doolan, of Cross Plains, announced her candidacy for governor on Monday. Doolan grew up in Neenah, is a small business owner and is the wife of a Gulf War veteran.

According to a press release, Doolan said her priorities will focus on the core needs of Wisconsin workers and businesses.

“Wisconsin Government isn’t working; we feel it, we know it, we see it every day. The people of our state have always been about determination, cooperation, and Midwest values that have been lost in the bickering and partisan fighting,” Doolan said.

Doolan joins three other Democrats, including Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik, political newcomer Bob Harlow and Rep. Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire), who announced his run for governor on Monday.

Other Democrats, who have registered campaign committees but not yet committed to running, include state Superintendent Tony Evers, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and political activist Mike McCabe.