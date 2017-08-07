TONIGHT: Listening sessions to be held for Eau Claire high schoo - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

TONIGHT: Listening sessions to be held for Eau Claire high school boundary changes

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) - New boundary changes are coming to the Eau Claire Area School District.

The Eau Claire School Board approved the high school boundary changes in June, where families living north and west of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers will attend North High School, while families living east and south of the rivers attend Memorial High School.

News 18 previously reported when there was a disparity in student enrollment between Memorial and North high schools. District officials said there were about 400 more students at Memorial than at North.

The upcoming listening sessions will allow community members to give the Eau Claire School Board input about the timeline for implementing the boundary changes and get questions answered. There will also be a presentation about why the boundary changes are needed between the two high schools, as well as steps already implemented to help with the situation. The following listening sessions are below:

  • Tuesday, August 8 at Sherman Elementary School, 3110 W. Vine Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, August 14 at DeLong Middle School, 2000 Vine Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 23 at North High School, 1801 Piedmont Road, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, August 28 at Lakeshore Elementary, 711 Lake Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
