TONIGHT: Listening sessions to be held for Eau Claire high school boundary changes

Eau Claire (WQOW) - New boundary changes are coming to the Eau Claire Area School District.

The Eau Claire School Board approved the high school boundary changes in June, where families living north and west of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers will attend North High School, while families living east and south of the rivers attend Memorial High School.

News 18 previously reported when there was a disparity in student enrollment between Memorial and North high schools. District officials said there were about 400 more students at Memorial than at North.

The upcoming listening sessions will allow community members to give the Eau Claire School Board input about the timeline for implementing the boundary changes and get questions answered. There will also be a presentation about why the boundary changes are needed between the two high schools, as well as steps already implemented to help with the situation. The following listening sessions are below: