Political expert examines Dana Wachs' run for governor

Eau Claire (WQOW) - What are the chances life-long Eau Claire resident, Dana Wachs, could become the state's 46th governor?

UW-Stout professor Rich Postlewaite told News 18 Dana Wachs is not a household name statewide, so he will need to spend a lot of time campaigning in populated areas, like the Fox Valley, Madison and Milwaukee, between now and the primary in August of 2018. Postlewaite said that should give Wachs plenty of time to get his name established.

Postlewaite added it is not unprecedented for a person without a lot of name recognition to hold the state's top spot, eluding to Tommy Thompson, who came from a city of less than 2,000 people.

He said he cannot remember the last time someone from the Eau Claire area ran for governor, and said now that Wachs is in, eyes turn to another local politician.

"You're going to see a pretty wide array of candidates for the Democratic Party," Postlewaite said. "People are talking about running, particularly here with Kathleen Vinehout. She hasn't officially announced. I saw she is going to make a decision in September. So, you could potentially have two people from the same senate district running against each other for the governorship, and that would be very interesting to watch."

Postlewaite said Wachs will need to raise at least $5 million if he wants to have a chance against other Democrats and Gov. Walker, who is presumed to be seeking re-election.

The Eau Claire attorney has served in the state assembly for the past five years. He was the third of four Democrats to officially declare a run for governor.

RELATED: Wisconsin business owner announces run for governor