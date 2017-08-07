UPDATE: MN man faces 126 years in prison on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault

Jackson County (WQOW) - Troubling new details have emerged in a kidnapping case that began in Minneapolis and ended in Jackson County.



Dontay L. Reese, from Burnsville, MN, faces four felony charges including kidnapping and two counts of 2nd degree sexual assault.



According to the criminal complaint, Reese picked up the victim after she left a bar in Minnesota. He had promised to give her a ride home. The victim told police that Reese intentionally took wrong turns and was using cocaine while driving.



The victim told police that she attempted to flee multiple times and tried to get the attention of other drivers. But in each instance, Reese would speed up or stop her. After crossing the Wisconsin border, the car pulled into a Walmart parking lot. The victim says Reese made her take off her clothes so that she could not escape. He also made her conceal cocaine on her person so that she would get in trouble with police as well.



At a gas station in Nelson, WI, the naked victim attempted to flee again. Witnesses called police, reporting that Reese had pulled the naked woman into the car. According to the complaint, Reese continued driving on I-94 until he rain out of gas near mile marker 97.



The victim says Reese then took her into the woods, tied her up, and raped her on two separate occasions.



The Wisconsin State Patrol located the unoccuppied vehicle on the interstate and spotted Reese in the woods. Soon after, the victim ran from the woods and into the custody of authorities.



Reese was arrested soon after. His next court appearance is August 28. If convicted on all charges, Reese faces up to 126 years in prison.





Posted on Aug. 7, 2017

Jackson County (WQOW) - A man is in jail after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Minneapolis woman in Jackson County.

On Sunday, shortly after 2 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office about a suspicious incident, possible kidnapping located at the Foster area convenience store in Eau Claire County.

Authorities said Dontay L. Reese, 36, of Burnsville, Minn., hit a 23-year-old woman from Minneapolis, Minn. They said he then pulled the woman into the vehicle and took off eastbound on I-94.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers located Reese's vehicle, which stopped in the ditch near mile post 97, but Reese and the woman were no where to be found in the vehicle.

Authorities later located Reese in a wooded area nearby. They said he failed to cooperate to commands from police. Officials said the woman emerged from the woods, running and yelling for help. Reese surrendered himself to authorities.

Authorities said the woman was kidnapped and taken without her permission earlier that day from Minneapolis. She told police Reese held her captive throughout the day.

Officials later discovered Reese sexually assaulted the woman while in the wooded area. They said Reese also had cocaine in his possession.

Authorities arrested Reese and is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail for first degree sexual assault, kidnapping and possession of cocaine. The case remains under investigation.