MN man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

Jackson County (WQOW) - A man is in jail after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Minneapolis woman in Jackson County.

On Sunday, shortly after 2 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office about a suspicious incident, possible kidnapping located at the Foster area convenience store in Eau Claire County.

Authorities said Dontay L. Reese, 36, of Burnsville, Minn., hit a 23-year-old woman from Minneapolis, Minn. They said he then pulled the woman into the vehicle and took off eastbound on I-94.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers located Reese's vehicle, which stopped in the ditch near mile post 97, but Reese and the woman were no where to be found in the vehicle.

Authorities later located Reese in a wooded area nearby. They said he failed to cooperate to commands from police. Officials said the woman emerged from the woods, running and yelling for help. Reese surrendered himself to authorities.

Authorities said the woman was kidnapped and taken without her permission earlier that day from Minneapolis. She told police Reese held her captive throughout the day.

Officials later discovered Reese sexually assaulted the woman while in the wooded area. They said Reese also had cocaine in his possession.

Authorities arrested Reese and is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail for first degree sexual assault, kidnapping and possession of cocaine. The case remains under investigation.