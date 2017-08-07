Back to school shopping may break the bank in 2017

Dropping pencils, markers and notebooks into your shopping cart may help make 2017 the second most expensive year for back to school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation; the annual price tag can reach $86.3 billion, which is a 10 percent increase from 2016.

Samantha Sundstrom, from Menomonie, went shopping for her children's school supplies at Target in Eau Claire without her kids on Monday, in order to save a couple of cents.

"They beg for too many things that they don't need like certain character backpacks, or crazy expensive stuff and the things they don't need. If I don't bring them along, I can get the basics and get by especially with the prices this year," Sundstrom said.

Staff at Longfellow Elementary School in Eau Claire said they tell parents they only need to get the bare minimum of school supplies their students need in order to have success in the classroom.

"Just look for the best deals out there. Be cognizant of where you're shopping and what you need to by. Don't go over the top with anything," Guidance Counselor Craig Hinden said.

Replacing glitter glue for regular glue sticks may get you a better bang for your buck and give you some wiggle room for one special item for your little learner.

"You may have to draw the line here on certain things. Maybe you can pick out one special thing, but the rest of it we're just going to have to be mindful of what we're buying and what its for," Hinden added.

While there may be a little give and take for color crayons and folders, heading back to school with a fresh clean slate is an August tradition.

"I'm very antsy, and they're very anxious and hyper to get back to school," Sundstrom said.

The annual back to school survey states parents with students in grade school through high school, they can plan to spend an average around nearly $700 per student this year. The survey includes estimates for supplies, clothing and other items students need to hit the books.