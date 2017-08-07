LATEST: Trial continues into day two for retired Altoona police officer

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - News 18 has an update from day two of the trial for retired Altoona police officer Jeffrey Anger.

Anger faces two charges of child sexual assault.

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire court room was filled with witness testimony. Anger is being accused of sexually assaulting a child on two separate occasions, and most of Tuesday's testimony was trying to narrow down the scope of which days these occurred in 2014.

News 18 also heard statements from family members and child care workers on what kind of character the victim has.

"She's a delightful child. She definitely carries a lot of anxiety, a lot of worries. She's got an extremely kind heart. She's the first kid to reach out to somebody when they need something, very aware of people around her and what they need," said Paula Millar, the victim's school counselor.

Her father also took the stand and was asked by the prosecution if he has tried to convince the victim that what happened was actually just a dream. News 18 is not going to identify the victim's father, but this is what he had to say in court: "I haven't tried to convince her that it's a dream, no. I, myself, feel that the events as described by her are inaccurate".

Tuesday's testimony also centered around the victim's mental health following the days in question. Some witnesses said she started wearing darker clothing and cut and dyed her hair darker.

News 18 will have a reporter in the court room on Wednesday and will have more information as it becomes available. Wednesday is the last day the trial is scheduled in the Eau Claire County court room.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Day one has wrapped up in the trial for retired Altoona police officer Jeffrey Anger.

Anger is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child. Monday morning started with a jury selection that lasted over two hours. From there, opening statements began.

The first came from prosecuting Attorney Meri Larson, who told an emotional summary of what the jury will hear from the victim. She said the victim, who was 11 years old at the time, was inappropriately touched two different nights, and although she didn't see anyone during the incident, she could smell tobacco and berries and recognized a pair of pants.

The prosecution said Anger kept asking the victim after she came forward if she thought he was the one who did it. The defense followed with an opening statement saying he wasn't wearing the pants she saw at the time.

"At no time did he sexually assault her, and under the evidence presented here, you will find that he is innocent of these charges and find him not guilty. Thank you,” said Harry Hertel, Anger's attorney.

In his opening statement, Hertel also noted that prior to the incident, the victim was found in an online group chat, where she was talking about explicit material with someone who claimed to be 24.

The defense said Anger was the one who reported it to the Altoona Police Department.

The trial is scheduled to last until Wednesday. News 18 will be back in the court room on Tuesday for an update on day two.