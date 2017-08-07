Trial begins for retired Altoona police officer

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Day one has wrapped up in the trial for retired Altoona police officer Jeffrey Anger.

Anger is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child. Monday morning started with a jury selection that lasted over two hours. From there, opening statements began.

RELATED: Lawyer argues social media bias in Altoona sexual assault case

The first came from prosecuting Attorney Meri Larson, who told an emotional summary of what the jury will hear from the victim. She said the victim, who was 11 years old at the time, was inappropriately touched two different nights, and although she didn't see anyone during the incident, she could smell tobacco and berries and recognized a pair of pants.

The prosecution said Anger kept asking the victim after she came forward if she thought he was the one who did it. The defense followed with an opening statement saying he wasn't wearing the pants she saw at the time.

"At no time did he sexually assault her, and under the evidence presented here, you will find that he is innocent of these charges and find him not guilty. Thank you,” said Harry Hertel, Anger's attorney.

In his opening statement, Hertel also noted that prior to the incident, the victim was found in an online group chat, where she was talking about explicit material with someone who claimed to be 24.

The defense said Anger was the one who reported it to the Altoona Police Department.

The trial is scheduled to last until Wednesday. News 18 will be back in the court room on Tuesday for an update on day two.