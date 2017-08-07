NWL Monday: Express 5, Larks 4

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express wins its fifth straight game to remain in first place in the Northwoods League North Division second half standings.



Bismarck led 2-0 before a pair of Eau Claire runs in the fourth, including a solo homer by Garrett Woolforth. In the sixth, the Express plates two more runs, including an RBI infield single off the bat of Josh Norlin.



The Larks get the tying run to second base in the top of the ninth, but Alex Ogrin ends the game with a strikeout.



Eau Claire is now 21-10 in the second half. The Express and Larks will get Tuesday off for the NWL Major League Dreams Showcase in Madison, before resuming their series at Carson Park, Wednesday.