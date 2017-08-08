Adopt-A-Pet: Daisy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Daisy!

Daisy is a sweet pup. She is just eight months old. She is not spayed yet, so that will need to be done before she goes home. She'll also likely need some training classes because again, she's still a puppy. For the most part though, Daisy is pretty calm. She's an Australian Cattle Dog Mix. For being eight months old she's well behaved and such a sweet girl.

If you're interested in Daisy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

