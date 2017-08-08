8/8: Kids of Steel Triathlon - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

8/8: Kids of Steel Triathlon

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It may still be a month away, but the Eau Claire YMCA Kids of Steel Triathlon is looking for competitors.

This year's Eau Claire YMCA Kids of Steel Triathlon is set for Sunday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. (Check-in begins at 1:00pm) for ages 5 to 12.
 
This is the perfect event for the adventurous youth!  The event emphasizes health, self-confidence and FUN! Each triathlete will swim in the YMCA pool, run to Owen Park, and bike on the Chippewa River Trail. All distances are determined by age. Triathletes will receive a triathlon t-shirt and participation medal.
 
Entry Fees for YMCA members -- $20 first child; $15 each additional ($10 LATE REGISTRATION FEE DAY OF RACE)
Entry Fees for public -- $25 first child; $20 each additional ($10 LATE REGISTRATION FEE DAY OF RACE)

You can register ONLINE
  
SWIM DISTANCE:

  • 5-6 years old             25 yds   (1 length)
  • 7-8 years old             50 yds   (2 lengths)
  • 9-10 years old           75 yds   (3 lengths)
  • 11-12 years old         100 yds (4 lengths)

 
RUN/WALK DISTANCE:

  • 5-12 years old           1/2 mile

 
BIKE DISTANCE :               

  • 5-6 years old             1 mile
  • 7-10 years old           1.5 miles             
  • 11-12 years old         2 miles
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.