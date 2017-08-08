8/8: Kids of Steel Triathlon

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It may still be a month away, but the Eau Claire YMCA Kids of Steel Triathlon is looking for competitors.
This year's Eau Claire YMCA Kids of Steel Triathlon is set for Sunday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. (Check-in begins at 1:00pm) for ages 5 to 12.
This is the perfect event for the adventurous youth! The event emphasizes health, self-confidence and FUN! Each triathlete will swim in the YMCA pool, run to Owen Park, and bike on the Chippewa River Trail. All distances are determined by age. Triathletes will receive a triathlon t-shirt and participation medal.
Entry Fees for YMCA members -- $20 first child; $15 each additional ($10 LATE REGISTRATION FEE DAY OF RACE)
Entry Fees for public -- $25 first child; $20 each additional ($10 LATE REGISTRATION FEE DAY OF RACE)
You can register ONLINE
SWIM DISTANCE:
RUN/WALK DISTANCE:
BIKE DISTANCE :
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.