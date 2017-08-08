8/8: Kids of Steel Triathlon

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It may still be a month away, but the Eau Claire YMCA Kids of Steel Triathlon is looking for competitors.

This year's Eau Claire YMCA Kids of Steel Triathlon is set for Sunday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. (Check-in begins at 1:00pm) for ages 5 to 12.



This is the perfect event for the adventurous youth! The event emphasizes health, self-confidence and FUN! Each triathlete will swim in the YMCA pool, run to Owen Park, and bike on the Chippewa River Trail. All distances are determined by age. Triathletes will receive a triathlon t-shirt and participation medal.



Entry Fees for YMCA members -- $20 first child; $15 each additional ($10 LATE REGISTRATION FEE DAY OF RACE)

Entry Fees for public -- $25 first child; $20 each additional ($10 LATE REGISTRATION FEE DAY OF RACE)

You can register ONLINE



SWIM DISTANCE:

5-6 years old 25 yds (1 length)

7-8 years old 50 yds (2 lengths)

9-10 years old 75 yds (3 lengths)

11-12 years old 100 yds (4 lengths)



RUN/WALK DISTANCE:

5-12 years old 1/2 mile



BIKE DISTANCE :