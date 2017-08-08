8/8: Summer Cheese Salads from the WI Milk Marketing Board

Eau Claire (Milk Marketing Board) -- Summer time is often associated with fresh salads, and in WI why not include some fresh cheese in those same great dishes.

Cheese Curd Caprese Salad | Eat Wisconsin Cheese

In small bowl, toss cheese curds in Italian seasoning; set aside. In medium bowl, toss arugula with oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange arugula on.

Watermelon, Tomato and Burrata Salad | Eat Wisconsin Cheese

Whisk vinaigrette ingredients in small bowl. Set aside. Toss salad ingredients in large bowl. Drizzle desired amount of vinaigrette over salad and gently re-toss.