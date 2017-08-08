Disney installs statue to honor toddler killed by alligator at r - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Disney installs statue to honor toddler killed by alligator at resort

Posted:

(CNN) - Disney has installed a statue to honor the toddler killed in an alligator attack in 2016.

A lighthouse statue has been installed at the Grand Floridian in Orlando, the Disney resort where two-year-old Lane Thomas Graves was playing near the water when an alligator grabbed him and dragged him in.

The lighthouse is the symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation. The Graves family said it stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair.

They established the foundation after Lane's death to support organ donations for children.

