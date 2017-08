(CNN) - Cheetos fans are going to love a "cheesy" new restaurant in New York.

"The Spotted Cheetah" will be a 'pop-up' restaurant that serves up nothing but Cheeto-infused treats like, Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs and spicy Cheetos nachos.

There will also be desserts, including Cheetos-Sweetos Cheesecake and Cheddar-Cheetos Apple Crepes.

"The Spotted Cheetah" will only be open August 15 to August 17.