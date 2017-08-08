Total Solar Eclipse to be commemorated on Forever Stamp

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunities

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Trump says he hopes for 'honest' outcome of Russia probe

Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farm

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21

US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21

The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them

Google's new head of diversity has rejected an internal commentary from an employee who suggested women don't get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences.

Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and money.

Recently unsealed court documents show an American-Israeli Jew charged with a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers offered to sell his services on an online black market.

Animal-rights activists are calling for the creation of ocean-based refuges for captive marine mammals, but some experts question whether such sites could stay afloat.

A federal climate report says the United States is already feeling the effects of climate change, with temperatures rising dramatically over the last four decades.

US already feeling effects of climate change, report says

U.S. health officials say more people have contracted salmonella by eating papayas from a farm in southern Mexico.

109 US salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico

A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

Lawyer says Taylor Swift had no reason to lie about groping

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers and safety experts say it puts the lives of millions of motorists and passengers at risk.

Experts: Lives at risk if no sleep tests for train engineers

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Trump opens door to industry-friendly changes to a sweeping plan imposed by his predecessor to protect a ground-dwelling bird across vast areas of the West.

The United States Post Office has come out with a one-of-kind stamp that changes when you touch it.

The Total Solar Eclipse of the Sun Forever Stamp transforms into an image of the Moon from the heat of a finger.

Many people in the United States will view the Total Solar Eclipse on August 21, which has not been seen on the U.S. mainland since 1979.