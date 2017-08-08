Total Solar Eclipse to be commemorated on Forever Stamp - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Total Solar Eclipse to be commemorated on Forever Stamp

The United States Post Office has come out with a one-of-kind stamp that changes when you touch it. 

The Total Solar Eclipse of the Sun Forever Stamp transforms into an image of the Moon from the heat of a finger. 

Many people in the United States will view the Total Solar Eclipse on August 21, which has not been seen on the U.S. mainland since 1979. 

