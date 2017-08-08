University of Wisconsin System group to review hiring rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A group with the University of Wisconsin System is planning to recommend ways to hire more university chancellors from outside of higher education.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that John Behling, the new head of the university's Board of Regents, said the system should hire more university leaders from the private sector or the government.

University officials said the group will review hiring policies and consider how to increase the number of applicants with non-academic backgrounds.

Some university faculty members have questioned the push to seek leaders from outside academia and wonder if private sector leaders would respect university traditions.

A system spokeswoman said the group is expected to make recommendations for policy changes this fall.

Behling and system leaders said they also want to streamline the hiring process, which can take as long as a year.